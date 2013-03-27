ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi Bank said on Wednesday it had signed a deal to sell its 74.01 percent stake in insurance arm Yapi Kredi Sigorta to Germany's Allianz for 1.41 billion lira ($777 million).

Three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters late on Monday that Allianz would buy Yapi Kredi Sigorta's core insurance arm and a majority stake in its pension unit in a deal likely to be announced in the coming days. ($1 = 1.8146 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)