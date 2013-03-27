BRIEF-Kwan On Holdings says fortune decade investments sells 99.97 mln shares
* Fortune Decade Investments & Twilight Treasure Ltd sells 99.97 million shares & 40 million shares respectively in issued share capital of Co
ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi Bank said on Wednesday it had signed a deal to sell its 74.01 percent stake in insurance arm Yapi Kredi Sigorta to Germany's Allianz for 1.41 billion lira ($777 million).
Three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters late on Monday that Allianz would buy Yapi Kredi Sigorta's core insurance arm and a majority stake in its pension unit in a deal likely to be announced in the coming days. ($1 = 1.8146 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)
* FY ended Dec 2016 bank profit before tax of 3.28 billion naira versus 2.99 billion naira year ago
* HAS SIGNED A LEASE WITH TRIVECTOR FOR 850 M² IN POSTHORNET NEW-BUILD PROJECT AT LUND CENTRAL STATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)