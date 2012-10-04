BRIEF-Wolong Real Estate to acquire stake in Junhai Games for 642 mln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire a 38 percent stake in online game developer Junhai Games for 642.2 million yuan ($94.32 million)
ISTANBUL Oct 4 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi applied to the Capital Markets Board (SPK) and Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) to issue bills worth 150 million lira ($83 million) with a maturity of 172 days, it said on Thursday.
The bank said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange that the issuance was part of its plans, announced in February, to issue a total 2.25 billion lira worth of bonds.
($1 = 1.8052 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
JERUSALEM, June 4 Israel's Adama Agricultural Solutions said on Sunday that a panel of the China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved its merger with Chinese agrochemical producer Sanonda, paving the way for the deal's completion.