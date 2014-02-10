BRIEF-Zad Holding Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 49.3 million riyals versus 51.7 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oTXID8) Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL Feb 10 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi said on Monday it mandated its headquarters to issue bonds worth up to $3 billion and to increase the limit of its medium-term notes programme to $5 billion from a previous $2 billion.
The bonds would be of varying maturities and in forex or Turkish lira, the bank said in its statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay)
* Q1 net profit 39.9 million dirhams versus 18.5 million dirhams year ago