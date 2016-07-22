LONDON, July 22 (IFR) - Yapi Kredi's decision to cancel a
bond issue this week following an attempted coup in Turkey has
divided bankers, with some questioning the advice the lender was
given, and others arguing that canning the deal was a sensible
call.
Yapi called off its proposed US$550m 4.5% July 2023 issue
last Tuesday, the day the notes were due to settle, and a week
after they priced. The decision will have come as a major relief
to those who bought the bonds as they were sitting on a
five-point loss by the time the decision was made.
While the cancellation of a bond deal between pricing and
settlement dates is not unprecedented, it is rare. Earlier this
year Bahrain pulled a transaction following a downgrade of the
sovereign, while Panama's Tocumen Airport took the same action
in the wake of money-laundering allegations against the owners
of its largest duty-free shops.
Yapi's case was different, with the decision to cancel based
not on specific credit concerns about the issuer itself but
because of a political crisis in the country, where President
Erdogan on Wednesday declared a State of Emergency and
re-asserted his authority after the failed putsch.
The attempted coup and its aftermath triggered a wave of
selling in Turkish assets throughout last week with the lira
hitting a record low against the US dollar and bond spreads
ballooning.
The sovereign's October 2026s widened by nearly 100bp before
recovering to be about 65bp wider by Friday. Some bank and
corporate bonds fared much worse. A decision by Moody's to place
the sovereign on review for a downgrade, which would take it
into junk territory, and a one-notch cut by S&P to BB
intensified the selling.
NO MAC
While these events did not trigger a material adverse change
clause, Yapi decided the prudent decision was to cancel the
deal. It cited "the recent negative developments and the ensuing
market volatility" in a statement.
Yapi's move followed discussions between lawyers involved in
the transaction who believed that the disclosures in the
original offering memorandum no longer accurately reflected the
risks.
As such, for any deal to go through, a supplementary
document detailing the new risks would have had to be sent to
investors. Once sent, investors would have the right to
reconfirm their orders for the transaction - or pull out. Given
the circumstances, it was considered likely that many investors
would have walked away.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING and
UniCredit were the leads.
Some bankers away from the deal, however, questioned the
decision-making. "I don't think this is the right thing to do,"
said one, who believed the whole thing left a bad taste.
Another banker agreed the deal didn't have to be pulled.
"The key question is whether this is a MAC-type event. I'm not
necessarily convinced they had to cancel it," he said.
But he felt that Yapi took "the pragmatic decision" given it
is a regular issuer, adding the bank's actions "were very
considered for the market". He said bankers within his firm felt
it was "the right thing to do."
A third banker agreed the decision to pull was correct but
said that while "you can't really fault anyone, it was still
embarrassing."
UNDERPERFORMING
Adding to the controversy was the fact that the bonds were
underperforming even before the coup attempt on July 15 and then
widened significantly thereafter. "Investors will be quite happy
with the result," said an asset manager who did not participate
in the deal. "They saved five points."
But other market players will be less pleased. "Net it is a
small positive for the credit and investors got their money
back," said a trader. "But some dealers had been shorting [the
bonds]. So it would have been a real disappointment for them to
see [the deal] torn up."
Even though the notes were cancelled, any trading losses or
gains will be crystallised. "The key issue is if you are trading
to balance net positions. That's where you have issues as
there's nothing you can do," said the second banker.
Yapi's cancellation followed a decision by Sekerbank to
postpone a roadshow that was due to begin on July 17 for a
potential Basel-III compliant Tier 2 deal.
FORCED SELLING?
It also came following Moody's announcement that it will
review Turkey rating, which is currently Baa3. If the agency
does downgrade the sovereign then its average rating will fall
below investment grade, potentially triggering a wave of forced
selling.
JP Morgan said this week that Turkey's place in its key
investment-grade indices would be at risk. It estimated that a
cut could lead to investors dumping more than US$8bn of Turkish
sovereign and corporate bonds.
A Moody's downgrade of the sovereign could also have a
significant knock-on effect on the banks, despite them being
well-capitalised.
"The banks look pretty solid and have withstood other
volatile periods. However, if the sovereign is downgraded then
the banks will get crushed. It's all looking a little ugly,"
said a DCM banker.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy and Robert Hogg; Editing by Matthew
Davies)