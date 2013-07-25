BRIEF-Shenzhen Zhenye expects Q1 net profit to rise 100-130 percent y/y
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 100-130 percent y/y to 97.6-112.3 million yuan ($14.16-$16.29 million)
ISTANBUL, July 25 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi Bank said on Thursday that it plans to issue Eurobonds worth up to $1.25 billion.
The bank said in a filing with the Istanbul Stock Exchange that the Eurobonds could be issued either in foreign currency or in lira. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Says co will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$5 per share to shareholders for 2016