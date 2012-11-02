UPDATE 2-Maltese PM Muscat wins second term in snap election
* Says will cut taxes, legalise gay marriage (Adds Muscat comment, details)
ISTANBUL Nov 2 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi said on Friday it haD applied to the Turkish banking watchdog (BBDK) and Capital Markets Board to issue a 178-day, 500 million lira ($280 million) bill.
The bank also said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange that if the issue attracted strong bids it could increase the total amount by 100 million lira. ($1 = 1.7881 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
* Says will cut taxes, legalise gay marriage (Adds Muscat comment, details)
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, boosted by last month's Eurobond sale, the central bank said on Sunday.