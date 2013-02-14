BRIEF-Folkestone enters deal to acquire land from BWP Trust
* Folkestone enters agreement to acquire land from bwp trust,BWP
ISTANBUL Feb 14 Turkey's Yapi Kredi Bank on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 512.5 million lira ($291 million), just missing a Reuters poll forecast of 519.5 million lira.
The bank said its 2012 net profit rose to 1.91 billion lira from 1.86 billion the previous year.
($1 = 1.7635 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Refers to issue of 9.50 pct senior notes due 2017 in principal amount of USD 100 million by Golden Wheel Tiandi