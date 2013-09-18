BRIEF-Reliance Capital raises limits for issue of NCDs by 30 bln rupees
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion
ISTANBUL, Sept 18 Yapi Kredi, a Turkish lender part-owned by Italy's UniCredit, said on Wednesday it would issue bonds worth up to 5.6 billion lira ($2.8 billion) with maximum maturities of five years.
In a filing with the stock exchange, Yapi Kredi, whose Turkish stakeholder is Koc Holding, did not say when it would issue the debt.
* Says its unit signs overall construction agreement with local government in Tangshan city
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran April 7 Southeast Asian stock markets except the Philippines traded lower on Friday, in line with broader Asia, after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Philippine stocks bucked the trend, hitting its highest in over five months.