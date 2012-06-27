ISTANBUL, June 27 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi said on Wednesday it had decided to assess options for selling shares of Yapi Kredi Sigorta and Yapi Kredi Emeklilik, it said in a statement made to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Following the statement, Yapi Kredi shares rose 3.15 percent to 3.6 lira while shares of Yapi Kredi Sigorta jumped 9.43 percent to 17.4 lira. (Writing By Daren Butler)