BRIEF-Efficient Group says interim revenue up 9 pct
* Inteirm revenue of r465 million was 9 pct higher than revenue reported for comparative period
ISTANBUL, April 30 Turkey's Yapi Kredi bank posted a first quarter net profit of 487 million lira ($230 million) on Wednesday, down 10 percent on the previous year but beating the average forecast in a Reuters poll.
The result compared with a net profit of 541 million lira a year ago, but came in above the poll forecast of 459 million.
($1 = 2.1212 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
* VOSTOK NEW VENTURES INVESTS USD 22.2 MLN IN BABYLON, A LEADING DIGITAL HEALTHCARE COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)