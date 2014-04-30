ISTANBUL, April 30 Turkey's Yapi Kredi bank posted a first quarter net profit of 487 million lira ($230 million) on Wednesday, down 10 percent on the previous year but beating the average forecast in a Reuters poll.

The result compared with a net profit of 541 million lira a year ago, but came in above the poll forecast of 459 million.

($1 = 2.1212 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Nick Tattersall)