ISTANBUL May 9 Yapi Kredi, the Turkish bank owned by Italy's Unicredit and Koc Holding, posted a 5 percent decline in first-quarter profit to 507 million lira ($285 million).

The Istanbul-based lender had been expected to earn 477 million lira in the period, according to a Reuters poll of five analysts. ($1 = 1.7774 Turkish liras) (Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley)