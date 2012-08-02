ISTANBUL Aug 2 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi said second-quarter net profit fell 20.2 percent to 352.4 million lira ($195 million), missing a Reuters forecast of 418.1 million lira.

Yapi Kredi's second-quarter net profit was 442 million lira in the same period of 2011.

Net interest income in the quarter rose to 1.06 billion lira, versus 731.1 million lira a year ago. ($1 = 1.8085 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)