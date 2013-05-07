ISTANBUL May 7 Turkey's Yapi Kredi Bank posted a first-quarter net profit of 541.1 million lira ($301 million), up 6.7 percent from a year earlier, its results showed on Tuesday.

According to a Reuters poll of eight analysts, net income was forecast at 458 million lira. Loans and receivables rose to 78.16 billion lira in the same period. ($1 = 1.7972 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)