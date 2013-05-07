Armenia c.bank ups 2017 inflation forecast to 2.5 pct from 0.6 pct
YEREVAN, May 31 Armenia's central bank has revised its annual inflation forecast for 2017 to 2.5 percent from 0.6 percent, the bank said on Wednesday.
ISTANBUL May 7 Turkey's Yapi Kredi Bank posted a first-quarter net profit of 541.1 million lira ($301 million), up 6.7 percent from a year earlier, its results showed on Tuesday.
According to a Reuters poll of eight analysts, net income was forecast at 458 million lira. Loans and receivables rose to 78.16 billion lira in the same period. ($1 = 1.7972 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, May 31 J&F Investimentos, controlling shareholder of the globe's largest meatpacker, JBS SA, agreed to pay a record-setting 10.3 billion real ($3.2 billion) fine for its role in corruption scandals that threaten to oust President Michel Temer, Brazilian prosecutors said.