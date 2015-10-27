ISTANBUL Oct 27 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi on Tuesday posted third-quarter net profit of 317.7 million lira ($109 million), a 35 percent year-on-year decline.

The Istanbul-based bank had net income of 490 million lira in the same period of 2014. It beat a forecast of 303 million lira in a Reuters poll of seven banks and brokerages.

($1 = 2.91 lira) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)