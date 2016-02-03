BRIEF-Hanseyachts to market products of French yacht manufacturer Privilege Marine SAS
* WILL IN FUTURE MARKET PRODUCTS OF FRENCH YACHT MANUFACTURER PRIVILÈGE MARINE SAS, HEADQUARTERED IN LES SABLES D'OLONNE, FRANCE, VIA ITS WORLDWIDE SALES NETWORK
ISTANBUL Feb 3 Turkish bank Yapi Kredi posted a net profit of 1.86 billion lira ($629 million) in 2015, down around 10 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement late on Tuesday. ($1 = 2.9575 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler)
* WILL IN FUTURE MARKET PRODUCTS OF FRENCH YACHT MANUFACTURER PRIVILÈGE MARINE SAS, HEADQUARTERED IN LES SABLES D'OLONNE, FRANCE, VIA ITS WORLDWIDE SALES NETWORK
MUMBAI, May 19 Shares in India's state-run Housing and Urban Development Corp Ltd (HUDCO) rose as much as 28.9 percent on its market debut on Friday, after a strong response to the company's 12.2 billion-rupee ($188 million) initial public offering.