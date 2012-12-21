ISTANBUL Dec 21 Turkish insurer Yapi Kredi Sigorta said on Friday it planned to transfer pension unit Yapi Kredi Emeklilik shares to a new unit, ahead of a possible sale.

The insurer made the announcement in a filing to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. Sources told Reuters in September that parent Turkish lender Yapi Kredi was likely to sell a stake in the pension arm of its insurance arm separately. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)