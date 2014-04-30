ISTANBUL, April 30 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi said on Wednesday it has signed a deal with banks for a one-year syndicated loan in two tranches of $319.1 million and 852.6 million euros.

The rates on the loan are LIBOR plus 0.90 percent and EURIBOR plus 0.90 percent, the Istanbul-based bank said in a stock-exchange filing.

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley)