BRIEF-Viad Corp to initiate search for new director
* Viad Corp - Margaret Pederson has decided not to stand for re-election at May 2017 annual meeting of shareholders
OSLO Aug 9 Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara expects synergies worth $50 million a year from a Brazilian acquisition, around twice as much as it predicted earlier, the firm said on Friday.
"When we first announced the deal, we went with a more conservative estimate of the synergies, but raised the figure after having more time to study the deal," a company spokesman said.
Yara agreed to buy the Brazilian fertilizer business of commodities giant Bunge last December in a deal valued at $750 million. It predicted minimum annul synergies of $25 million.
Yara will consolidate the new business from Aug 1, it said on Friday.
* Forward Air Corp - atlantic is expected to be accretive to Forward Air 's earnings starting in Q4 of 2017.