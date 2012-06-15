Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
OSLO, June 15 Oslo-based Yara, the world's largest maker of nitrate fertilisers, appointed several new executives on Friday to replace officials charged with corruption in a probe of the company.
Yara said it appointed Torgeir Kvidal as chief financial officer and Jan Duerloo as head of upstream.
Both had been filling these positions on an acting basis since mid-May when the Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime filed charges against their predecessors. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Dan Lalor)
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.