OSLO Jan 17 Norwegian police said on Friday
they had indicted four former executives of fertilizer maker
Yara - including its former chief executive and top legal
counsel - with paying about $8 million in bribes in Libya and
India.
Police said that Yara executives bribed officials,
including the family of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's
oil minister and the family of a financial adviser in India's
Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, committing gross
corruption, which carries a maximum prison term of 10 years.
Oekokrim - the economic crime unit of the national police -
said on Friday it had indicted former CEO Thorleif Enger, former
chief legal officer Kendrick Wallace, former head of upstream
activities Tor Holba and former deputy CEO and current Potash
Corp director Daniel Clauw for either directly
negotiating the payments or consenting as the firm tried to
establish joint ventures in the two countries.
Enger, Holba and former chief financial officer Hallgeir
Storvik were first detained and charged in May 2012. The charges
against Storvik have been dropped, Yara said in a separate
statement on Friday.
The formal indictment means the case will now go to trial.
Yara, one of the world's biggest fertiliser companies, was
fined 295 million crowns ($48.5 million) in the case earlier
this week. The firm acknowledged that improper payments had been
made and accepted the fine.
However, it said on Thursday that all persons involved in
the case "are considered innocent until proven by a court to be
otherwise."
Enger and Holba have denied all charges. Wallace and Clauw
could not immediately be reached for comment. Potash Corp
declined to comment.
Holba, the only of the four to remain with Yara, has been
placed on paid leave.
Yara launched an internal investigation in 2011 saying that
irregularities might have occurred before 2008, then contacted
the police.
The case has attracted strong criticism from some Yara
shareholders, including the government, which holds 36.2 percent
and the state-owned pension fund Folketrygdfondet, the firm's
second-largest shareholder.