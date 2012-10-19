OSLO Oct 19 Norwegian fertiliser firm Yara reported third-quarter core earnings slightly above expectations on Friday and said farmers now had stronger pre-buying incentives than a year ago.

"The global farm margin outlook and incentives for fertilizer application are strong," the firm said in a statement.

"Pre-buying incentives for the new season are significantly stronger than a year ago, with higher grain prices and lower nitrogen fertilizer prices," it added.

July-September adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items, fell to 4.19 billion crowns ($744.54 million) from 4.21 billion in the year-ago period, while analysts had on average expected 4.15 billion. ($1 = 5.6277 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)