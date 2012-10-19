OSLO Oct 19 Norwegian fertiliser firm Yara
reported third-quarter core earnings slightly above
expectations on Friday and said farmers now had stronger
pre-buying incentives than a year ago.
"The global farm margin outlook and incentives for
fertilizer application are strong," the firm said in a
statement.
"Pre-buying incentives for the new season are significantly
stronger than a year ago, with higher grain prices and lower
nitrogen fertilizer prices," it added.
July-September adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items,
fell to 4.19 billion crowns ($744.54 million) from 4.21 billion
in the year-ago period, while analysts had on average expected
4.15 billion.
($1 = 5.6277 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)