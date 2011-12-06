(Adds detail)
By Victoria Klesty and Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO Dec 6 Norwegian fertiliser maker
Yara said it saw strong demand in regions where
fertiliser application is on-going while raising its profit
estimates for both its demand-driven and its supply-driven
scenarios.
"Yara believes an 8 million ton increase in own-produced and
joint venture product sales from 2010 to 2016 is realistic," it
said in a statement ahead of a capital markets day on Tuesday.
Yara, the world's largest nitrogen-based fertiliser maker,
sold over 20 million tonnes of fertilisers last year.
It said the current agricultural prices provided healthy
farm economics with good incentives for continued strong
fertiliser demand next year.
"At current grain prices, (a) rebound in European deliveries
(is) likely during the first half (of 2012)," it said in a
presentation slide, echoing its message from October that
limited stocks in the fertiliser value chain indicated a likely
catch-up during the remainder of the season.
The main period for using fertilisers on the northern
hemisphere is during the first half of the calendar year when
the crops are planted, including fertilising of winter wheat.
Industry deliveries in Europe slowed in July-September as a
result of higher fertiliser prices and lower crop prices, while
sales volumes were also hampered by macroeconomic concerns and
challenging harvest conditions.
Yara said its new earnings scenarios indicating a spread of
earnings per share in the range of 28-55 crowns depending on
whether the market would be supply- or demand driven.
In the scenarios presented last year, the range in earnings
was 18-47 crowns per share.
The base case scenario assumes fertiliser prices, energy
prices and currency rates equal to the average over the last
five years.
"The most important thing here is the guidance of the EPS
range which was raised somewhat compared to last year, even
though it was expected as energy prices have increased too,"
Fondsfinans analyst Magnus Smistad told Reuters.
"The demand-driven scenario here is very high, and that is
of course very positive," he added.
