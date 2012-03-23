(Refiles with correct headline)
OSLO, March 23 Yara International, one
of the world's largest fertiliser companies, said it had
uncovered "unacceptable payments" at its joint venture in
Switzerland after an external investigation into possible
corruption it initiated last year.
Yara said on Friday it had told Norwegian police about the
findings, which follow last year's discovery of possible
offences in connection with the establishment of Yara's Libyan
Norwegian Fertiliser Company.
Yara has also been charged with suspected corruption
involving a possible $1 million bribe in India during efforts to
create a joint venture.
Norway's white-collar crime unit, Oekokrim, is still
investigating these matters, Yara said.
"We will get to the bottom of this. Such breaches of Yara
standards are unacceptable," said Yara's president and chief
executive, Joergen Ole Haslestad, in a statement.
The company declined to comment further.
"The suspicions that have arisen concern serious offences
and in general it is important for Oekokrim to get to the bottom
of these types of affairs," public prosecutor Marianne
Djupesland told Reuters.
"As of today it is too early to say where this will end up
in the criminal sense. When it comes to the India and Libya
cases, we have come far but there still remain a few issues,"
she said.
"I hope and believe that it will not take long before we can
draw the line in this matter."
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by
Jodie Ginsberg)