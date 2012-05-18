OSLO May 18 Norwegian authorities filed charges against two executives of fertilizer firm Yara in relation to a corruption probe against the firm, Yara said in a statement on Friday.

Head of Upstream Tor Holba and Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy Hallgeir Storvik have been charged by the Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime in relation to an ongoing investigation of the firm which started in 2011.

Yara declined further comment.

Yara has been under investigation for possible wrongdoing in relation to its ventures in Lybia, India and Switzerland, the firm said earlier.

Police said it had detained the executives. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Dan Lalor)