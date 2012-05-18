OSLO May 18 Norwegian authorities filed charges
against two executives of fertilizer firm Yara in
relation to a corruption probe against the firm, Yara said in a
statement on Friday.
Head of Upstream Tor Holba and Chief Financial Officer and
Head of Strategy Hallgeir Storvik have been charged by the
Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution
of Economic and Environmental Crime in relation to an ongoing
investigation of the firm which started in 2011.
Yara declined further comment.
Yara has been under investigation for possible wrongdoing in
relation to its ventures in Lybia, India and Switzerland, the
firm said earlier.
Police said it had detained the executives.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Dan Lalor)