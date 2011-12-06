OSLO Dec 6 Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara said it saw strong demand in regions where fertiliser application is on-going while raising its profit estimates for both its demand-driven and its supply-driven scenarios.

"Yara believes an 8 million ton increase in own-produced and joint venture product sales from 2010 to 2016 is realistic," it said in a statement ahead of a capital markets day on Tuesday.

Yara, the world's largest nitrogen-based fertiliser maker with sale volumes of over 20 million tonnes last year, said its new earnings scenarios indicating a spread of earnings per share in the range of 28-55 crowns depending on whether the market would be supply- or demand driven.

In the scenarios presented last year, the range in earnings was 18-47 crowns per share. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)