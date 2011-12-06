OSLO Dec 6 Norwegian fertiliser maker
Yara said it saw strong demand in regions where
fertiliser application is on-going while raising its profit
estimates for both its demand-driven and its supply-driven
scenarios.
"Yara believes an 8 million ton increase in own-produced and
joint venture product sales from 2010 to 2016 is realistic," it
said in a statement ahead of a capital markets day on Tuesday.
Yara, the world's largest nitrogen-based fertiliser maker
with sale volumes of over 20 million tonnes last year, said its
new earnings scenarios indicating a spread of earnings per share
in the range of 28-55 crowns depending on whether the market
would be supply- or demand driven.
In the scenarios presented last year, the range in earnings
was 18-47 crowns per share.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)