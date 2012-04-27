OSLO, April 27 Norway's Yara, the world's largest nitrate fertiliser maker, reported first-quarter core results somewhat short of expectations on Friday and said it saw record European deliveries in March and "satisfactory" deliveries so far in April.

"As expected, northern hemisphere fertiliser demand is strengthening following a slow first half of the buying season," the company's chief executive, Joergen Ole Haslestad, said.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 3.94 billion Norwegian crowns ($687.1 million) from 4.26 billion crowns a year earlier and behind analysts' mean forecast for 4.03 billion. ($1 = 5.7340 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)