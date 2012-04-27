OSLO, April 27 Norway's Yara, the
world's largest nitrate fertiliser maker, reported first-quarter
core results somewhat short of expectations on Friday and said
it saw record European deliveries in March and "satisfactory"
deliveries so far in April.
"As expected, northern hemisphere fertiliser demand is
strengthening following a slow first half of the buying season,"
the company's chief executive, Joergen Ole Haslestad, said.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 3.94 billion Norwegian crowns
($687.1 million) from 4.26 billion crowns a year earlier and
behind analysts' mean forecast for 4.03 billion.
($1 = 5.7340 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)