OSLO Feb 1 Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara raised its stake in Australia's Burrup Holdings Limited by 16 percent to 51 percent for $143 million, splitting the firm with Apache, which will hold 49%, Yara said on Wednesday.

It also said that Burrup Nitrates will now proceed with 75.5% Yara ownership and 24.5% Apache ownership, to construct a technical ammonium nitrate plant with annual nameplate capacity of 330,000 metric tons in close proximity to the existing Burrup ammonia plant.