OSLO May 8 Norwegian fertiliser firm Yara and German chemicals group BASF decided to build their joint ammonia plant at BASF's existing site in Freeport, Texas, Yara said in a statement on Thursday.

The proposed plant would have an annual capacity of 750,000 metric tonnes and be based on a hydrogen-synthesis process.

Further details of the planned joint venture, still awaiting board approvals at both firms, are still under discussion, Yara said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)