CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Savings Bank reports Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
OSLO May 8 Norwegian fertiliser firm Yara and German chemicals group BASF decided to build their joint ammonia plant at BASF's existing site in Freeport, Texas, Yara said in a statement on Thursday.
The proposed plant would have an annual capacity of 750,000 metric tonnes and be based on a hydrogen-synthesis process.
Further details of the planned joint venture, still awaiting board approvals at both firms, are still under discussion, Yara said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico