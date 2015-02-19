(Adds detail)
OSLO/FRANKFURT Feb 19 Norwegian fertiliser
maker Yara and German chemicals firm BASF
will spend $600 million building an ammonia plant in Texas,
taking advantage of cheap shale gas to expand their presence in
the United States, the companies said.
Proposals for the project were made in public in 2013, but
the joint statement on Thursday marked the first time the
companies had confirmed that the plant would go ahead, and that
they had disclosed a price tag and timescale.
The companies said the 750,000 tonnes-per-year plant would
be completed by the end of 2017.
Yara will own 68 percent of the project, to be built on
BASF's industrial complex in Freeport, while the German firm
will own 32 percent. The companies will receive ammonia in
accordance with their stakes.
Ammonia is a key building block for Yara's nitrogen-based
fertilisers, while BASF will use the chemical for the production
of polyamide 6, a type of nylon for clothes, engineering
plastics and packaging.
The new Yara-BASF plant, based on a cost-saving hydrogen
technology, will significantly cut capital expenditure compared
with traditional plants, the companies said.
Yara's total investment in the project, including the
construction of an ammonia tank, will be $490 million.
The Norwegian firm has previously attempted to expand its
presence in the U.S. fertiliser market. Last year it held
negotiations with U.S. competitor CF Industries Holdings Inc
, aiming to merge the two into a global fertiliser group
with an enterprise value approaching $30 billion, but the talks
eventually broke down.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen in Oslo and Ludwig Burger in
Frankfurt; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Pravin Char)