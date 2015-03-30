OSLO, March 30 Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara
International has hired the head of Swedish aluminium
products group Sapa as its new chief executive, it said on
Monday, ending a run of failed attempts to recruit a permanent
CEO.
Svein Tore Holsether will take up the position at the
world's biggest nitrogen-based fertiliser by October 1, Yara
said.
The company had originally hired aluminium maker Norsk
Hydro's CEO Svein Richard Brandtzaeg to run the firm,
but he withdrew before taking up the post when Yara began merger
talks with Chicago-based CF Industries last September.
During the talks, which ultimately failed, Yara abruptly
fired its then-CEO Joergen Ole Hasslestad, declaring him unfit
to handle the negotiations and instead promoting Chief Financial
Officer Torgeir Kvidal as acting CEO.
Kvidal will return to the position of CFO, Yara said.
Sweden's Sapa is 50 percent owned by Norsk Hydro and 50
percent by Norwegian conglomerate Orkla.
