BRIEF-Autoliv sees organic sales growth, roughly flat margin in Q2
* Says for Q2 of 2017, company expects organic sales to increase by around 2% and an adjusted operating margin of around 8.5%
OSLO, Sept 23 Fertiliser producer Yara International is in talks with CF Industries about a possible merger of equals, the Norwegian firm said on Tuesday.
"The discussions are at an early stage, and there can be no assurances that these discussions will result in any transaction," Yara said in a filing to the Oslo bourse. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Says for Q2 of 2017, company expects organic sales to increase by around 2% and an adjusted operating margin of around 8.5%
* Present CFO in new role as co-head investment banking (Adds detail on von Moltke)