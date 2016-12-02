OSLO Dec 2 The jury of a Norwegian appeals
court on Friday acquitted former Yara Chief Executive
Thorleif Enger and two other former top executives of in a
bribery case, reversing the verdict of a lower court.
The Borgarting Appeals Court upheld a guilty verdict of
former chief legal officer Kendrick Wallace, while Enger was
acquitted along with Tor Holba and Daniel Clauw.
Under the court's rules, judges will now meet to decide
whether to accept or reject the jury's verdicts.
Prosecutors had accused them of paying around $8 million in
bribes to officials in India and Libya.
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Stine Jacobsen,
editing by Terje Solsvik)