* Q2 EBITDA ex items NOK 4.07 bln vs 3.67 bln forecast
* Fertiliser demand strong but Chinese exports weigh on
prices
* Sees further delays in launch of new capacity outside
China
* Shares rise 2.2 pct
By Victoria Klesty
OSLO, July 19 Yara, the world's biggest
nitrogen fertiliser maker by sales volume, said strong demand
from farmers for its premium crop nutrients helped offset
pressure on prices from Chinese competitors.
The Norwegian firm said deliveries rose 21 percent to a
record-high level in the second quarter as cheaper fertilizer
and higher food prices encouraged farmers to buy.
That helped the company, which has about 10 percent of the
global nitrogen fertiliser market, post a smaller-than-expected
drop in core earnings. Its shares were 2.7 percent higher at
1230 GMT.
Yara's average selling price for urea, a basic fertiliser,
was 27 percent lower in the quarter compared with a year ago as
Chinese exports dictated market prices.
A cut in export tax from China, the world's biggest
fertilizer producer, from July 1 threatens to flood the global
market further and put more downward pressure on prices.
Yara said it benefited from strong demand for its blended
NPK product that sells at a relatively stable premium over the
ingredients - urea, potassium and phosphates - for which market
prices have fallen and dented earnings for rivals such as U.S.
rival Mosaic.
Rising food prices and cheaper fertiliser are encouraging
farmers to use high-quality products to boost crops, Yara's
Chief Executive Jorge Halstead said.
Food prices rose 3.5 percent in April-June compared to a
year earlier, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation
of the United Nations (FARO) food price index.
Yara said it had gained market share in Europe - its biggest
market - where spring deliveries were delayed after a cold
March, without giving figures.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items, fell to 4.07
billion crowns ($679.03 million) from 5.19 billion in the
year-ago period but beat analyst expectations for 3.67 billion.
Revenues increased 8 percent to 23.2 billion crowns,
compared with a forecast 8 percent decline.
Yara, which last month postponed a planned expansion at its
Canadian plant fearing oversupply, said other companies outside
China were doing the same, without citing examples.
Cheap North American shale gas has prompted fertiliser
makers to invest heavily in new capacity in the region, with
many new projects due to be completed in 2015 and beyond. Some
of these have now been put on hold, Yara said.