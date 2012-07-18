OSLO, July 18 Norwegian fertiliser firm Yara
reported second-quarter core earnings above
expectations on Wednesday and said global grain markets remained
tight, supporting fertiliser demand.
"Second-quarter nitrogen fertiliser deliveries in Europe
were primarily for immediate consumption, but pre-buying
incentives for the new season are stronger than a year ago,
given the recent strengthening of grain prices," the firm said.
April-June adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items,
rose 47 percent to 5.20 billion Norwegian crowns ($850.60
million), beating expectations for a 30 percent rise to 4.47
billion.
($1 = 6.1134 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)