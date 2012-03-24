ZURICH, March 24 A Swiss company is being
investigated in connection with suspected corruption uncovered
by Norwegian firm Yara International, a spokeswoman for
federal prosecutors said on Saturday.
"The Swiss Federal Prosecutor's Office has opened a penal
procedure against a Swiss company suspected of corruption and
forgery of documents," Jeannette Balmer, spokeswoman for the
prosecutor's office, said in a statement.
The office declined to name the company.
Balmer said the office had complied with requests for
judicial assistance from Norway since last October and had
passed along a large quantity of evidence.
One of the world's largest fertiliser companies, Yara
International said on Friday it had uncovered "unacceptable
payments" at its joint venture in Switzerland.
Yara said it had told Norwegian police about the findings,
which follow last year's discovery of possible offences in
connection with the establishment of Yara's Libyan Norwegian
Fertiliser Company.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Jason Neely)