My very first Yash Chopra film was a disappointment.

I remember watching "Lamhe" as a kid, without blinking, on a grainy television screen on a new-fangled device called the VCR and thinking to myself, what is this story about? To my young mind, it didn't make much sense. But the memory of "Lamhe" and that lazy summer afternoon I watched it with my cousins is still vividly etched.

