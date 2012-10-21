MUMBAI/NEW DELHI Veteran film-maker Yash Chopra, known as India's king of celluloid romance, died in Mumbai on Sunday.

Following are reactions from political leaders and Bollywood celebrities:

PRIME MINISTER MANMOHAN SINGH on Twitter "An icon of Indian Cinema, he entertained many generations with his rare creativity. He had an aesthetic talent to make his films look larger than life. His flourish to essay romance and social drama was unmatched."

KABIR KHAN, director on Twitter "One of the happiest moments of my life was when my first film began with 'Yash Chopra presents' I will always cherish my moments with Yashji"

AKSHAY KUMAR, actor, on Twitter "I'm in shock and numb, can't believe the news, the man who immortalised love, Mr. Yash Chopra is no more."