Producer and director Yash Chopra attends an international jury photocall for the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2006. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) Veteran Bollywood director Yash Chopra has been admitted to hospital here with an attack of dengue, a spokesperson for his company said.

"He has been kept under observation. He is feeling much better and should be home soon," the YRF spokesperson told Reuters through a text message.

Chopra, 80, had announced last week that he would not direct any more films after "Jab Tak Hain Jaan". The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and is set for release during the festive season of Diwali in November.

Chopra attended actor Amitabh Bachchan's 70th birthday party with wife Pamela earlier this week.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar)