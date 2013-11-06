Yash Technologies Pvt Ltd, which provides IT services, has acquired Chennai-based SpectraSoft Technologies Ltd, a business solutions specialist for process industries and a SAP channel partner in India, for an undisclosed amount, the company said in a filing.

"Chemical and process industries have always been strategic focus areas for Yash and the acquisition of SpectraSoft aligns well with its vision to capture more market share in the process industry vertical. SpectraSoft's deep rooted expertise in specialty chemicals and pharmaceutical verticals will benefit our customers in other geographies, including the Asia Pacific, the US and European markets," said Manoj Baheti, founder and CEO of Yash Technologies.

"The competencies, industry leading solutions and IP that we have built as a process vertical specialist, combined with Yash's customer-centric approach and expanding global foot print, will be a compelling combination for existing and new customers of both organisations," said Nagaraj Bhargava, CEO of SpectraSoft Technologies.

Incorporated in 2000, SpectraSoft provides business benefits to companies in life sciences, chemicals, food processing and consumer products. SpectraSoft is a channel partner to SAP and IBM.

Yash Technologies, founded in 1996 by Manoj Baheti, had two years ago acquired Pune-based Aarseya Technologies Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed amount.

