HONG KONG, July 24 Chinese milk formula maker
Yashili International Holdings Ltd said on Friday it
has agreed to buy an infant milk formula unit from Danone SA
and will work with the French dairy giant on a New
Zealand manufacturing plant.
Yashili, 25 percent-owned by Danone and one of China's top
10 infant formula makers by sales, said in a filing to the Hong
Kong bourse it plans to acquire Dumex Baby Food Co, a wholly
owned Danone Asia unit. Financial terms weren't disclosed, but
Danone will use proceeds to buy shares in milk producer China
Mengniu Dairy, which owns an indirect 51.04 percent
stake in Yashili.
The deal comes as competition grows in the world's largest
infant formula market, with both Chinese and foreign firms
seeking to shore up market share and locate new expansion
channels. China is Danone's fourth-largest market, accounting
for around 7 percent of its group sales in 2014.
