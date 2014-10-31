SHANGHAI Oct 31 Dairy giant Danone SA
will buy a 25 percent stake in Chinese milk powder maker Yashili
International Holdings Ltd for $550 million as it
looks to increase its footprint in China's fast-growing dairy
sector, the French firm said on Friday.
Danone will pay HK$3.7 per share in a private placement
deal. The tie-up will focus on China's infant milk formula
market, set to hit $17.8 billion this year, according to
Euromonitor.
China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, Yashili's majority
shareholder, will see its stake diluted to 51.04 percent from
68.05 percent, according to a company filing to the Hong Kong
stock exchange on Friday.
Mengniu, in which Danone holds a near 10 percent stake,
bought Yashili in a deal worth about HK$12.5 billion last year
as part of a plan to expand its milk powder business.
"We are today strengthening the winning team formed by
Danone and Mengniu by acquiring an equity stake in Yashili -
combining Mengniu's wide-reaching network in China with Danone's
international expertise in infant milk products," Danone's CEO
Emmanuel Faber said in a statement.
The deal, expected to be finalized in the coming months,
still needs shareholder approval.
Trading in Yashili shares, which was suspended on Oct. 29,
will resume on Friday.
(1 US dollar = 0.7934 euro)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan in Shanghai and Donny Kwok in Hong
Kong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)