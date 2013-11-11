HONG KONG Nov 11 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings and China-focused private equity firm
Hopu were among five investors buying a $213 million stake in
Yashili International Holdings Ltd, after parent China
Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd sold down shares to meet Hong
Kong listing requirements.
Temasek, through one of its Mauritius subsidiaries, Hopu and
three individual investors agreed to buy 471.13 million shares
of Yashili from Mengniu for HK$3.50 each, putting the total deal
at HK$1.65 billion ($213 million), the dairy companies said in a
securities filing on Monday.
Mengniu offered $1.6 billion in June for all of Yashili, but
it received offers for 89.82 percent of Yashili's stock. That
fell just short of a 90 percent threshold that would have
enabled Mengniu to make a "compulsory acquisition" of the
remaining shares and delist Yashili from the exchange.
After the buyout offer closed in early August, Mengniu had
to sell down its stake in Yashili to ensure the still-listed
company met Hong Kong's public float requirements.
Yashili applied for a three-month waiver to comply with the
minimum public float of 23.42 percent in its case.
Yashili shares, which have been suspended since Aug. 14,
will resume trading on Monday, according to the filing.
($1 = 7.7516 Hong Kong dollars)
