HONG KONG Jan 14 Chinese milk powder maker Yashili International Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it expects its profit for the year ended in December to fall about 40 percent, hurt by a slowdown in the paediatric milk powder industry.

Yashili, which is majority owned by China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, said refinement of its distribution channels in 2014, intense market competition and the lack of new product launches had also hit its performance.

"Due to the weak performance of 2014, the board believes that there are still challenges for the overall operation and financial position of the group," chairman Sun Yiping said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Yashili is due to announce its yearly results in March. It posted a 437.6 million yuan profit for 2013, down 6.6 percent from the previous year.

Last October, French dairy giant Danone SA agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in Yashili for $550 million as it looked to increase its footprint in China's fast-growing dairy sector. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)