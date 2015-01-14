HONG KONG Jan 14 Chinese milk powder maker
Yashili International Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday
it expects its profit for the year ended in December to fall
about 40 percent, hurt by a slowdown in the paediatric milk
powder industry.
Yashili, which is majority owned by China Mengniu Dairy Co
Ltd, said refinement of its distribution channels in
2014, intense market competition and the lack of new product
launches had also hit its performance.
"Due to the weak performance of 2014, the board believes
that there are still challenges for the overall operation and
financial position of the group," chairman Sun Yiping said in a
filing to the Hong Kong bourse.
Yashili is due to announce its yearly results in March. It
posted a 437.6 million yuan profit for 2013, down 6.6 percent
from the previous year.
Last October, French dairy giant Danone SA agreed
to buy a 25 percent stake in Yashili for $550 million as it
looked to increase its footprint in China's fast-growing dairy
sector.
