(Corrects headline to say metric tonnes instead of million tonnes)

April 1 Yash Papers Ltd : * Says production of 3395 MT paper & 615 MT pulp & sales of 3447 MT paper and 615 MT pulp in March * Source text: Yash Papers Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has made record production of 3395 MT Paper & 615 MT and Sales of 3447 MT Paper and 615 MT Pulp during the March month, 2014 which is the highest ever production and sales in a month in the history of the Company. * Further company coverage

(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)