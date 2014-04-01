US STOCKS-Nasdaq breaches 6,000 as earnings boost shares; U.S. tax code proposal eyed
* Nasdaq takes 17 years to climb 1,000 points post Y2K bubble
(Corrects headline to say metric tonnes instead of million tonnes)
April 1 Yash Papers Ltd : * Says production of 3395 MT paper & 615 MT pulp & sales of 3447 MT paper and 615 MT pulp in March * Source text: Yash Papers Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has made record production of 3395 MT Paper & 615 MT and Sales of 3447 MT Paper and 615 MT Pulp during the March month, 2014 which is the highest ever production and sales in a month in the history of the Company. * Further company coverage
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.14 pct, S&P 0.55 pct, Nasdaq 0.67 pct (Updates to early afternoon)