TOKYO Oct 20 Japanese factory automation
company Yaskawa Electric Corp trimmed its annual
revenue outlook, citing uncertainty over the extent of China's
economic slowdown and weaker growth in sales of servo motors.
Yaskawa, which specialises in robotics and motion control
technologies, now expects 420 billion yen ($3.5 billion) in
sales for the year ending March 20, below an earlier forecast of
435 billion yen. That is also less than an average Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S estimate of 430 billion yen drawn from 19
analysts.
Yaskawa and Nidec Corp, which reports on Wednesday,
are among the first Japanese technology companies to disclose
their numbers for the past quarter. Investors have said weak
results by the two could herald poor earnings performances
across the country's tech sector.
Its first-half net profit was in line with market
expectations at 12 billion yen, while its full-year profit
outlook was unchanged at 24 billion yen.
Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management,
said the numbers were not as bad as feared but showed caution
was still in order.
"We already knew the environment hasn't been good for
manufacturing equipment orders, and not just at Yaskawa
Electric," he said. "But we still need to be cautious,
considering we're not seeing a bottoming out in orders."
($1 = 119.6100 yen)
