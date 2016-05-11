BRIEF-India's Take Solutions March-qtr PAT rises
* March quarter pat 101.8 million rupees versus 100.7 million rupees year ago
May 11 Yaskawa Information Systems Corp :
* Says it to offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 40 years old to 58 years old as of April 1
* Says offering period from June 3 to June 17
* Says it expects 40 employees to take the offer
* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on July 20
* Says a premium will be added to the normal retirement allowance of eligible applicants and eligible applicants will also have the option to receive job-placement assistance
* Science Applications International Corp - single-award contract has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options