KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 7 The Yasref refinery in Saudi Arabia, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and China's Sinopec has exported its first shipment of petroleum coke, the company said on Tuesday.

The new 400,000 barrel per day refinery had previously started exports of diesel and gasoline.

Yasref loaded 49,000 tonnes of petcoke from the port in Yanbu to an unknown destination, Yasref said. An industry source told Reuters the shipment went to India.

Petroleum coke is produced by oil refiners from the heaviest, higher-sulphur crudes. It is a higher-energy, higher- sulphur fuel than most thermal coal. The refinery processes Arabian heavy crude. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Andrew Torchia)