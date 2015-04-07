KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 7 The Yasref
refinery in Saudi Arabia, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco
and China's Sinopec has exported its
first shipment of petroleum coke, the company said on Tuesday.
The new 400,000 barrel per day refinery had previously
started exports of diesel and gasoline.
Yasref loaded 49,000 tonnes of petcoke from the port in
Yanbu to an unknown destination, Yasref said. An industry source
told Reuters the shipment went to India.
Petroleum coke is produced by oil refiners from the
heaviest, higher-sulphur crudes. It is a higher-energy, higher-
sulphur fuel than most thermal coal. The refinery processes
Arabian heavy crude.
