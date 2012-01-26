TOKYO Jan 26 Advantage Partners, one of
Japan's largest private equity fund managers, will buy shares in
home builder Yasuragi for 13 billion yen ($166
million) and take the company private, according to a statement
issued by Yasuragi.
Advantage Partners, through a fund it manages, will buy the
shares in Yasuragi from its shareholders as well as from the
market. The Japanese buyout firm will pay 627 yen per share, a
60.8 percent premium to Thursday's close of 390 yen.
Yasuragi, which specialises in renovating houses and is
based in Kiryu city in Gunma prefecture, north of Tokyo, expects
to post a net profit of 280 million yen for the year ending this
month, up 33 percent from the previous year.
It would be Advantage Partners' first major transaction
since its buyout of Guam-based telecoms carrier GTA Teleguam
last year.
($1 = 78.2250 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Michael Watson)