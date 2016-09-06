Sept 6 EOG Resources Inc said it would buy privately-held Yates Petroleum Corp and some of Yates' subsidiaries and other entities in a deal valued at $2.5 billion, to boost its assets in the Powder River and oil-rich Permian basin.

EOG will issue 26.06 million shares valued at $2.3 billion and pay $37 million in cash in exchange for Yates Petroleum Corp, Abo Petroleum Corp, MYCO Industries Inc and some other entities, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

EOG said it would assume $245 million of Yates' debt and $131 million of anticipated cash from Yates at closing.

(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)