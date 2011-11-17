TOKYO Nov 17 Private equity firms Advantage Partners, Bain Capital and Japanese financial company Orix Corp have advanced to the final round of bidding for MBK Partners planned sale of software developer Yayoi, in a deal worth about $800 million, sources said.

If successful, MBK's exit from Yayoi would be Japan's third-largest private equity deal after Bain Capital's $2 billion purchase of restaurant chain Skylark and Carlyle Group's purchase of ball bearing maker Tsubaki Nakashima in March worth about 66 billion yen.

Final bids for Yayoi, which generates steady cash flow from software to manage accounting systems, are due on Nov. 21, five sources said, who declined to be identified as the sale process is private.

Pan-Asia fund MBK acquired Yayoi in 2007 for 71 billion yen, or about 17 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), at the height of the leveraged buyout boom. Yayoi has an EBITDA of around 5 billion yen ($65 million), the sources said.

The deal provides large buyout firms with an opportunity to spend cash out of their multi-billion funds.

Advantage Partners is managing a fund worth about 220 billion yen for investments in Japan and overseas, while Bain Capital is seeking to raise more than $1 billion for its second Asia fund.

If Bain were to be the winning bidder, Yayoi would be its second software company investment following its purchase Australian software maker MYOB for about A$1.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in August. ($1= 76.95 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Denny Thomas and Edwina Gibbs)